    Bus crashes into Dhaka Metro Rail pier, several passengers hurt

    The accident occurred on a nearly empty Dhaka street before Eid

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2024, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 12:55 PM

    A bus has crashed into a Dhaka Metro Rail pier on an almost deserted street before Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Several passengers were injured in the accident that occurred outside the Air Force Museum in Agargaon on Tuesday afternoon.

    The Safety Paribahan bus hit pier No. 74 after the driver lost control of the vehicle, said Farukul Alam, chief of Kafrul Police Station.

    A drainage pipe of the metro rail broke and the bus’s front side almost tore into two pieces.

    The driver and his assistant fled the scene while the injured were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

