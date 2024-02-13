Two policemen among 3 injured in Barishal crude bomb blast

Three people, including two policemen, have been injured in a crude bomb blast in Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila.

The incident took place at Ward No. 2 of the Gournadi Municipality around 10:30 am on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain, Watcher Constable Md Mizan, and 35-year-old Masum Howladar, the homeowner, suffered injuries in the blast.

Gournadi Model Police Station Inspector Mazaharul Islam told reporters that a bathroom stands at least 15 to 20 yards away from Masum’s home behind Boro Kasba Islamia Mission.