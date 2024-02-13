    বাংলা

    Two policemen among 3 injured in Barishal crude bomb blast

    The bombs exploded when the policemen asked a homeowner to retrieve them, his family alleges

    Three people, including two policemen, have been injured in a crude bomb blast in Barishal’s Gournadi Upazila.

    The incident took place at Ward No. 2 of the Gournadi Municipality around 10:30 am on Tuesday.

    According to the police, Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain, Watcher Constable Md Mizan, and 35-year-old Masum Howladar, the homeowner, suffered injuries in the blast.

    Gournadi Model Police Station Inspector Mazaharul Islam told reporters that a bathroom stands at least 15 to 20 yards away from Masum’s home behind Boro Kasba Islamia Mission.

    Upon finding the bathroom door locked in the morning, the family broke the lock and found three crude bombs tied together with red tape inside a grocery bag.

    “The bombs exploded when the police went to the scene to recover them,” said Inspector Mazaharul.

    According to Bipul Hossain, a fire service official, two policemen were sent to the house to inspect the scene after receiving a 999 call.

    “The bomb exploded when the policemen asked the owner of the house to retrieve the grocery bag from the bathroom,” he added.

    “SI Kamal and homeowner Masum were struck by splinters. Constable Mizan was injured as well. The three of them are having difficulty hearing properly after the explosion. They were recovered and admitted to hospital.”

    Masum and Watcher Constable Mizan were admitted to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex for treatment and SI Kamal was sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

    Masum’s sister, Kaniz Fatema, has alleged that the bomb detonated because the police asked her brother to retrieve the bag from the bathroom. She has demanded justice over the incident.

    Anwar Hossain, the chief of Gournadi Police Station, said that it was unclear how many bombs were inside the bag as witnesses reported different numbers and all of the bombs detonated at once.

    However, the matter will be investigated, he added.

