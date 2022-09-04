Madrasa teacher arrested on charges of raping three children

Police have arrested a madrasa teacher in Chattogram on charges of raping three children – two of them 8 years old and the other 7 years.
The alleged incidents occurred at the canteen of Talimul Quran Hafizia Madrasa in the Barrister College area under EPZ Police Station between Aug 28 and Sept 2, police said.
The three children were rescued from the madrasa and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Saturday. They were later transferred to the One-Stop Crisis Centre.
The mother of one of the children started a case against the teacher, Al Amin, 22, a native of Bagerhat’s Mongla who was residing in the port city’s Saltgola Crossing area.
EPZ Police Station chief Abdul Karim said they arrested Al Amin on Saturday afternoon. He was later sent to jail through a court.
The alleged victims are two students aged 8 and 7, and a relative of the 8-year-old.