A newspaper staged anti-state drama on Independence Day: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has taken a jibe at the Prothom Alo newspaper for what she said was an “anti-state drama” on Independence Day.
A social media post by the newspaper on Mar 26 with a photo and a comment about the cost of living crisis and independence from a report went viral.
The newspaper withdrew the post after a while and changed the report, saying correction was necessary due to a mismatch of the photo and the comment.
“We’re still in comfort during a terrible global recession. No one is dying of hunger. In this circumstance, giving a child Tk 10 to say such things is an anti-state drama,” Dipu Moni said at a discussion in Dhaka University on Tuesday.
“The boy’s mother said he is unaware of prices as he goes to school, not the market,” the minister said.
“This is yellow journalism,” she said, questioning the motive behind the report.