Rooppur nuclear plant will spur economic growth in northern Bangladesh, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the people in northern Bangladesh will reap the full benefits of the electricity generated by the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, which she believes, will transform the region.

The plant will attract investment to set up new industries in the region, which in turn will facilitate economic development in the region, she said on Wednesday after inaugurating the installation of a reactor pressure vessel at Rooppur Unit-2 in Pabna.

“The electricity from Rooppur [power plant] will mostly be used in northern Bangladesh. Northerners will be greatly benefitted. New industries will be set up, which will generate more employment and benefit the people economically.”

The plant is set to add a total of 1,200 MW of power to the national grid from unit-1 by 2023 and another 1,200 MW from unit-2 in 2024, according to the project schedule.