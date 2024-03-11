    বাংলা

    Family receive body of journalist killed in Bailey Road blaze as DNA tests end confusion

    Police conducted DNA tests to clear confusion over the identity of her biological parents

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 March 2024, 03:31 PM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 03:31 PM

    The authorities have released the body of journalist Bristi Khatun alias Ovisruti Shastri, a victim of the fire in a restaurant building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road, to her family after DNA tests to confirm the identity of her biological parents.

    Known as Ovisruti to her colleagues at The Report Live, she was among the 46 people who lost their lives in the fire in a restaurant building on Bailey Road in Dhaka on Feb 29 night.

    Police detained her father Shabrul Alam Sabuj, a Muslim man, when he came to receive the body from the morgue the next day, showing an NID card of her daughter Bristi Khatun.


    They released him after questioning, but did not transfer the body amid confusion over her religion as people close to her said she performed Hindu rituals at temples.

    A friend claimed on Facebook that she believed she was born in a Hindu family in India but was adopted by Sabuj and his wife Beuty Begum.

    Sabuj said the family had no idea about her change in religious rituals.

    Utpal Saha, the president of Ramna Kali Temple, demanded that she be cremated as she worshiped Hindu gods.

    But police decided to conduct tests to see if her DNA matched with Sabuj and Beuty to confirm the identity of her biological parents.

    “The truth that I am her father has been established,” Shabrul said after receiving the body at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s mortuary on Monday afternoon.

    He said his daughter would be buried in their family graveyard at Bangram in Khoksa Upazila of Kushtia.

    This is the 45th victim’s body transferred to the family. Police said the family of BRAC University student Nazmul Islam, son of businessman Nazrul Islam, did not receive the body until Monday afternoon.

    RELATED STORIES
    The construction of two buildings at South Banasree in Dhaka has left Titas Road heavily damaged. The road has been out of bounds for traffic for around a month as construction materials are kept on it, making residents of the area suffer.
    March 9, 2024
    News in photos: 9 March
    Labaid Hospital fined Tk 200,000 for unauthorised rooftop restaurant
    Labaid fined Tk 200,000 for rooftop restaurant
    A gas cylinder in the kitchen of the restaurant, which was not in the original plans, was also leaking, according to an executive magistrate
    Bailey Road fire: Journalist's body yet to be released as confusion over her identity lingers
    Bailey Road fire: Confusion lingers over journalist's identity
    Authorities refute media reports indicating that Ovisruti Shastri's body was returned to her family, saying that her identity had yet to be verified
    Young journalists Tushar and Ovisruti’s dreams are extinguished by Bailey Road blaze
    Fire extinguishes young journalists' dreams
    Tushar Hawladar and Ovisruti Shastri went to have dinner at Kacchi Bhai biryani restaurant

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman