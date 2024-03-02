Bailey Road fire: Journalist's body yet to be released as confusion over her identity lingers

The uncertainty surrounding the identity of Ovisruti Shastri, the female journalist who died in the Bailey Road fire, has yet to be resolved, delaying the handover of her remains.

Efforts are underway to verify her identity through DNA testing, according to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin Ahmed, a member of the 17-strong medical board overseeing the treatment of the injured.

Reports in various media outlets on Saturday indicated that Ovisruti's body was returned to her family after her name was confirmed as Brishti Khatun through a fingerprint test.

Asked about the veracity of the reports, Sharfuddin said the woman's identity has yet to be confirmed, adding that efforts were underway to identify her through DNA testing.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen also said that the forensic department was actively investigating the matter.