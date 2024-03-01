Young journalists Tushar and Avisruti’s dreams are extinguished by Bailey Road blaze

Young journalist Tushar Hawladar was supposed to be late, so his father Dinesh Chandra Hawladar took the keys from the landlord as the main gate closes at 11pm. Dinesh tried to reach Tushar via phone later that night and early in the morning as Tushar did not return home, but it was switched off.

Then came a call from the police.

Dinesh was told that he needed to rush to the mortuary of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Another young journalist, Avisruti Shastri, was also among the victims of a blaze at Green Cozy Cottage restaurant building on Bailey Road on Thursday night.

Aged around 24, both were working at The Report Dot Live, an online media outlet. Tushar left it and joined Star Tech Limited, an online multimedia company.