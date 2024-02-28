Commuters suffer as Sylhet transport workers go on strike

The strike brought major transportation hubs like the Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal to a standstill on Wednesday morning, leaving many passengers stranded.

In the city, a noticeable decrease in autorickshaws and other forms of public transport was observed, forcing some residents to walk to their destinations.

Long-haul passenger buses were parked inside the Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal, leaving passengers at the terminal stranded with their luggage

Ahmed Mamun planned to travel to Bandar Bazar. But the scarcity of transports meant he could only get as far as Subid Bazar. He now has to endure an anxious wait. "Very few transports are available today due to the strike," he said.