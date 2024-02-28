    বাংলা

    Commuters suffer as Sylhet transport workers go on strike

    The protest action stems from several demands, including the resolution of the ongoing gas crisis affecting refueling stations

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 10:28 AM

    An indefinite transport strike initiated by transport workers has brought untold suffering to commuters in Sylhet.

    No long-haul passenger vehicles left Sylhet on Wednesday morning, said Moynul Islam, president of the Sylhet Bus-Minibus Workers Union.

    The protest action stems from several demands, including the resolution of the ongoing gas crisis affecting refueling stations, the release of workers arrested on 'politically motivated' charges, and the retraction of legal actions related to a 2021 clash between police and transport workers.

    "Transport workers independently decided to halt their services. We will decide our next course of action following a meeting with the deputy commissioner," said Moynul.

    The strike brought major transportation hubs like the Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal to a standstill on Wednesday morning, leaving many passengers stranded.

    In the city, a noticeable decrease in autorickshaws and other forms of public transport was observed, forcing some residents to walk to their destinations.

    Long-haul passenger buses were parked inside the Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal, leaving passengers at the terminal stranded with their luggage

    Ahmed Mamun planned to travel to Bandar Bazar. But the scarcity of transports meant he could only get as far as Subid Bazar. He now has to endure an anxious wait. "Very few transports are available today due to the strike," he said.

