    Maj Gen Hamidul Haque is appointed DGFI chief

    His predecessor Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury has been promoted to lieutenant general and made the GOC of ARTDOC

    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 03:04 PM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 03:04 PM

    The government has appointed Major General Hamidul Haque as the head of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence or DGFI, Bangladesh’s military intelligence.

    Hamidul, who was working as the general officer commanding of the 17th Infantry Division, is replacing Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury at the DGFI.

    Tabrej Shams has been promoted to lieutenant general from major general and made the GOC of Army Training and Doctrine Command or ARTDOC.

    The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR confirmed the news of the transfers on Wednesday.

    Born in Cox’s Bazar in 1970, Hamidul joined the army in 1988. After training, he was commissioned to the army’s Infantry Corpse in 1990.

    Besides working as the GOC of the 17th Infantry Division in Sylhet, he was also the Area Commander of Sylhet.

    He had headed the 99 Composite Brigade, which provided security to the Padma Bridge, and the 203 Infantry Brigade in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

    He had also worked as the secretary at the National Defence College and as a member of its governing body.

