346,000 jobseekers sit for the 45th BCS exam

As many as 346,000 jobseekers in eight divisions have sat for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service exam.

The exam started in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on Friday.

A total of 2,309 applicants will be accepted under the cadre and 1,022 under the non-cadre segment of the BCS exam.

The biggest number of jobs, 539, will come from the medical cadre, followed by the education cadre where 437 candidates will be recruited.