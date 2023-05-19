    বাংলা

    346,000 jobseekers sit for the 45th BCS exam

    The exam is being held for the applicants in eight divisions

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 May 2023, 05:13 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 05:13 AM

    As many as 346,000 jobseekers in eight divisions have sat for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service exam.

    The exam started in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh on Friday.

    A total of 2,309 applicants will be accepted under the cadre and 1,022 under the non-cadre segment of the BCS exam.

    The biggest number of jobs, 539, will come from the medical cadre, followed by the education cadre where 437 candidates will be recruited.

    The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice deploying 111 executive magistrates to maintain law and order at the exam centres.

    Traditionally, the PSC publishes BCS exam schedules, seating arrangements, and exam rules and regulations.

    “I have been taking preparation for three years. I hope to do well with a standard set of questions,” said Ahmed Faiyaz, a student at Dhaka University.

    Al Shahria Talukdar came from Mymensingh to attend the exam. He has been allocated a seat at Eden Mohila College. “This is my second attempt at the BCS exam. This time I’m prepared better and hope to do well.”

