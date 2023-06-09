No significant government effort to save electricity this time

The government imposed a raft of restrictions on power use when outages intensified last year. The crisis, fuelled by a shortage of coal and gas, is worse this year due to heightened demand amid heat, but no significant step has been taken to save electricity.
Although power cuts have worsened, shopping malls stay open after 10pm or later. People are also lighting up buildings during celebrations. No instructions have been issued to stop government officials from wearing suits and keeping air-conditioners at a certain level.
Several top officials at the Bangladesh Secretariat told http://bdnews24.com no such steps have been discussed recently.
One of the officials said the instructions issued last year are officially still in place, but none of them are being followed. Only schools have been closed for two days due to health concerns.
The government suspended the purchase of liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market in mid-2022 to save dollars as the foreign currency reserves kept dwindling while energy prices skyrocketed on the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
The decision to stop buying LNG heavily hit fuel supply to the gas-based power stations, which contribute to half the country’s electricity generation. The government also suspended operations at the power plants run by costly diesel.
Although Bangladesh resumed LNG purchases and signed a long-term supply deal with Qatar, a shortage of coal has ignited a power crisis again amid summer heat.
As the dollar crisis has continued, Bangladesh failed to secure enough coal or gas to keep its key power plants running, leading to an average daily shortage of 3,000-3,500 MW and overshadowing the government’s achievements in the power sector.
The government has urged patience, saying the situation is expected to improve within two more weeks.
Officials said the government was not thinking about restrictions on power use because it believed the efforts to reduce outages would start working soon.
“No one has told us about new instructions to save electricity,” an official at the Cabinet Division said.
Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain skirted a direct reply, saying: “The power and energy ministry is taking steps to end the power crisis.”
Former secretary Abu Alam Md Shaheed Khan thinks the government is not talking about saving electricity because the situation is worse than last year.
“Whom will you ask to save electricity? Villagers remain without power for hours. They will be furious if you ask them to save electricity. You might’ve asked people to save electricity if they got power for 20 hours a day,” he said.
“This may be the reason behind the government’s silence on saving electricity. Instead, the government has focused on easing the crisis by importing coal and LNG and increasing production.”