No significant government effort to save electricity this time

The government imposed a raft of restrictions on power use when outages intensified last year. The crisis, fuelled by a shortage of coal and gas, is worse this year due to heightened demand amid heat, but no significant step has been taken to save electricity.

Although power cuts have worsened, shopping malls stay open after 10pm or later. People are also lighting up buildings during celebrations. No instructions have been issued to stop government officials from wearing suits and keeping air-conditioners at a certain level.

Several top officials at the Bangladesh Secretariat told http://bdnews24.com no such steps have been discussed recently.

One of the officials said the instructions issued last year are officially still in place, but none of them are being followed. Only schools have been closed for two days due to health concerns.

The government suspended the purchase of liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market in mid-2022 to save dollars as the foreign currency reserves kept dwindling while energy prices skyrocketed on the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The decision to stop buying LNG heavily hit fuel supply to the gas-based power stations, which contribute to half the country’s electricity generation. The government also suspended operations at the power plants run by costly diesel.