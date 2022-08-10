    বাংলা

    Child dies as school gate collapses in Khagrachhari

    The gate at the entrance of the school collapsed on six-year-old Srabon Dewan as he was passing through

    Khagrachhari Correspondent
    Published : 10 August 2022, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 07:24 AM

    A pre-primary student has died after a gate at the entrance of a school collapsed and fell on him in Khagrachhari.

    The incident occurred at Khabong Paria Govt Primary School in the Sadar Upazila around 9 am on Wednesday, Khagrachhari Police Station chief Md Arifur Rahman said.

    The victim has been identified as Srabon Dewan, 6, son of Pranay Dewan from the Narayan Khaiya area of the Khagrachhari municipality.

    "Srabon went to the school with his mother in the morning. The gate at the entrance collapsed on him as he was entering. A doctor declared the child dead after locals rushed him to the hospital," the district's Education Officer Md Robiul Islam said.

    Police visited the scene after the incident. Legal steps will be taken if the family of the child make a complaint, Arifur said.

    The authorities could not confirm the cause of the collapse. Locals believe that the gate was in poor condition.

