Child dies as school gate collapses in Khagrachhari

A pre-primary student has died after a gate at the entrance of a school collapsed and fell on him in Khagrachhari.

The incident occurred at Khabong Paria Govt Primary School in the Sadar Upazila around 9 am on Wednesday, Khagrachhari Police Station chief Md Arifur Rahman said.

The victim has been identified as Srabon Dewan, 6, son of Pranay Dewan from the Narayan Khaiya area of the Khagrachhari municipality.