Govt forms committee to revise launch fares amid fuel price hike

The authorities have decided to raise launch fares in light of a hike in fuel oil prices in the country.
A seven-strong working committee headed by Additional Secretary SM Ferdous of the shipping ministry will revise fares for river transport services.
Against the backdrop of launch owners' proposal for a steep fare hike, the committee has been tasked with recommending new rates by taking into account the potential implications on all stakeholders, Shipping Secretary Mustafa Kamal said on Monday.
BIWTA Director Md Rafiqul Islam will also be a part of the new committee, which will be finalised later in the day, Kamal added.
However, passengers will continue to be charged the existing fares until further notice.
Launch owners are seeking a 100 percent increase in fares in response to the new fuel oil prices set by the government amid a global energy crisis.
After a 23 percent hike in diesel price, launch fares were increased by more than 35 percent in November 2021.
This time, the government has raised diesel price by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre, leading the authorities to increase bus fares by as much as 22 percent.
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Passenger Carriers Association finalised the proposal on increasing fares and sent it to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority on Sunday.