Govt forms committee to revise launch fares amid fuel price hike

The authorities have decided to raise launch fares in light of a hike in fuel oil prices in the country.

A seven-strong working committee headed by Additional Secretary SM Ferdous of the shipping ministry will revise fares for river transport services.

Against the backdrop of launch owners' proposal for a steep fare hike, the committee has been tasked with recommending new rates by taking into account the potential implications on all stakeholders, Shipping Secretary Mustafa Kamal said on Monday.