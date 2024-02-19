Filling station worker dies as autorickshaw cylinder explodes in Feni

A man has been killed and another injured after an autorickshaw's CNG cylinder exploded at a filling station in Feni Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place on Monday morning at the Prime CNG filling station in Feni’s Devipur area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Saidul Islam Roni, an employee of the filling station.

Autorickshaw driver Zahid Alam was severely injured after the three-wheeler’s cylinder exploded during a refill, according to the police.

Following the blast, the victims were taken to Feni's 250-Bed Hospital, where doctors declared Saidul dead. Zahid was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.