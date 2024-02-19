Filling station worker dies as autorickshaw cylinder explodes in Feni

A man has been killed and another injured after an autorickshaw's CNG cylinder exploded at a filling station in Feni Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place on Monday morning at the Prime CNG filling station in Feni’s Devipur area along the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Saidul Islam Roni, an employee of the filling station.
Autorickshaw driver Zahid Alam was severely injured after the three-wheeler’s cylinder exploded during a refill, according to the police.
Following the blast, the victims were taken to Feni's 250-Bed Hospital, where doctors declared Saidul dead. Zahid was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
“The autorickshaw involved in the accident was new and untested. The explosion did not happen due to any fault on our part. The owners of the vehicle are responsible for this,” said Kudrat Ullah Babu, the filling station's manager.
Saidul's body has been transferred to the Feni General Hospital morgue, according to
Shahidul Islam, chief of the local police station.
Legal action will be taken over the incident, he said.