    6 dead after three-vehicle crash in Pirojpur

    A bus crushes a motorcycle and a battery-run autorickshaw in Sadar Upazila

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 March 2024, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 07:16 AM

    At least six people have been killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a bus, a motorcycle and a battery-run autorickshaw, locally known as Easybike, in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.

    Several others were injured in the incident occurred on the Parerhat road in Jhautola early on Friday morning, according to Md Ashikuzzaman, chief of the local police station.

    Three people died on the spot while three others were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

    More to follow

