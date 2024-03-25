    বাংলা

    Fire after CNG cylinder blast kills autorickshaw driver in Chattogram

    The explosion occurred after a truck hit the autorickshaw from behind, police say

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2024, 03:04 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 03:04 PM

    An autorickshaw driver has died in a fire triggered by an explosion of the vehicle’s CNG cylinder in Chattogram’s Chandanaish Upazila.

    The explosion occurred after a sand-laden truck hit the autorickshaw from behind in the Gachhbaria area on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway on Monday afternoon, police said, citing witnesses.   

    Police got the number of the truck, but did not find it at the site, said Obaidul Islam, chief of Chandanaish Police Station.  

    The driver, Sabur Ali, 37, is from West Dhemsa in Satkania. 

    Arifuzzaman Sheikh, warehouse inspector at Chandanaish Fire Station, said they doused the fire after receiving information on the blast. 

    The firefighters recovered the charred body from the autorickshaw and handed it to the police.

