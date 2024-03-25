Fire after CNG cylinder blast kills autorickshaw driver in Chattogram

An autorickshaw driver has died in a fire triggered by an explosion of the vehicle’s CNG cylinder in Chattogram’s Chandanaish Upazila.

The explosion occurred after a sand-laden truck hit the autorickshaw from behind in the Gachhbaria area on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway on Monday afternoon, police said, citing witnesses.

Police got the number of the truck, but did not find it at the site, said Obaidul Islam, chief of Chandanaish Police Station.