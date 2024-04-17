    বাংলা

    Truck driver, assistant held over Jhalakathi crash that killed 14 people

    The truck crushed three autorickshaws and a car

    Jhalakathi Correspondent
    Published : 17 April 2024, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 01:42 PM

    Police have arrested the driver of a truck that crushed three autorickshaws and a car, killing at least 14 people in Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila.

    His assistant was also arrested immediately after the accident on Wednesday afternoon, said Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul.

    The driver, Al Amin Howlader, is a native of Nabagram in Sadar Upazila. His assistant Nazmul Sheikh is a resident of Khulna Sadar Upazila.

    Afruzul said Al Amin was not the regular driver but he was transporting cement from Khulna to Jhalakathi.

    The accident occurred near the toll plaza of Gabkhan Bridge around 2pm on Wednesday.

    Seven people died on the spot while seven others lost their lives at hospitals. As many as 13 other injured victims were fighting for their lives at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

