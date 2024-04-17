Truck driver, assistant held over Jhalakathi crash that killed 14 people

Police have arrested the driver of a truck that crushed three autorickshaws and a car, killing at least 14 people in Jhalakathi Sadar Upazila.

His assistant was also arrested immediately after the accident on Wednesday afternoon, said Jhalakathi Superintendent of Police Afruzul Haque Tutul.

The driver, Al Amin Howlader, is a native of Nabagram in Sadar Upazila. His assistant Nazmul Sheikh is a resident of Khulna Sadar Upazila.