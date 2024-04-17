Wedding joy shattered: partygoers among 14 killed in Jhalakathi road crash

A wedding reception took a tragic turn when two of four autorickshaws carrying the bride's family were hit by a truck near Gabkhan Bridge in Jhalakathi’s Sadar Upazila.

Some have died, and others are hospitalised with critical injuries.

The accident occurred around 2pm on Wednesday near the bridge’s toll plaza and claimed 14 lives, said Afruzul Haque Tutul, superintendent of Jhalakathi police.

A cement-bearing truck headed towards Jhalakathi town veered out of control and rammed three battery-operated autorickshaws and a car. The truck and the other vehicles then crashed into a nearby ditch.

The autorickshaws and the car crushed under the truck.

Eleven of the injured were admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Two of the victims died there. Others were taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital in critical condition.