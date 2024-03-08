Women entrepreneurship is growing in Bangladesh. But the gender gap in credit access persists

While the number of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh has risen, they continue to face challenges in securing loans in the small and medium enterprises sector.

To meet Bangladesh Bank's loan disbursement goals for women, the volume of loans granted to women entrepreneurs needs to double by the end of 2024. Achieving this target appears to be a tall order, despite the increasing presence of women in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Many women entrepreneurs say they are forced to resort to third-party lenders who impose higher interest rates, as banks impose unrealistic conditions for loan eligibility.

Entrepreneur Hasina Akhter runs her own jute business called Nuri's Jute Craft in Jashore. But no one was willing to give her a loan when she began working on her startup two decades ago, she said.

"To start my business, I had to get a loan from a third party at a high interest rate."

Now serving as the assistant secretary for the Jashore Stitch Mahila Udyog Samiti, a body recognised by the Department of Women Affairs to advocate for women entrepreneurs' rights, Hasina is committed to easing the investment process for newcomers.