Grid disaster: Half of Bangladesh hit by power outages

Power outages hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone, officials said.
“We don't know when the line will be fixed," Rezaul Karim, the chief engineer of the Chattogram division of the Power Development Board, told bdnews24.com.
Electricity went out in Dhaka and Narayanganj at 2 pm and in Chattogram at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.
The trouble that started in the eastern zone of the national grid left large areas of the four divisions without power.
“Sylhet is without electricity due to a glitch in the national grid. We heard that the repair work started,” said Abdul Quader, the chief engineer of the Sylhet division of the Power Development Board.