    Grid disaster: Half of Bangladesh hit by power outages

    Trouble started in the eastern zone of the national grid, leaving large areas of the four divisions without power.

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 09:45 AM

    Power outages hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone, officials said.

    “We don't know when the line will be fixed," Rezaul Karim, the chief engineer of the Chattogram division of the Power Development Board, told bdnews24.com.

    Electricity went out in Dhaka and Narayanganj at 2 pm and in Chattogram at 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

    The trouble that started in the eastern zone of the national grid left large areas of the four divisions without power.

    “Sylhet is without electricity due to a glitch in the national grid. We heard that the repair work started,” said Abdul Quader, the chief engineer of the Sylhet division of the Power Development Board.

