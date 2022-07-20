July 22 2022

    US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking

    Mohammed Tariqul Islam, a Bangladeshi national, has been recognised as the 2022 Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report Hero by the United States for his role in preventing human trafficking and for the rehabilitation of the victims.

    News Desk
    Published : 20 July 2022, 5:27 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2022, 5:27 PM

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken honoured sixindividuals from around the world as 2022 TIP Report Heroes in an event hostedby the US Department of State in Washington DC on Tuesday.

    Each year, the TIP Heroes award honours individuals whodemonstrate an exceptional commitment to preventing human trafficking andhelping victims.

    These individuals include NGO workers, lawmakers, governmentofficials, survivors of human trafficking, and concerned citizens.

    Tariqul has been serving as the Bangladesh representative ofthe UK-based NGO, Justice & Care, since 2017, where he currently serves ascountry director.

    Citing Tariqul's role, the report said he is a tirelessadvocate for victims of human trafficking whose work has helped increase theBangladesh government’s capacity to investigate and prosecute traffickers.

    He has led anti-trafficking organisations that havefacilitated assistance to more than 2,000 trafficking victims, it added.

    Tariqul has worked diligently with victims of humantrafficking to either provide or connect them to the services they need in manyof these cases.

    According to the report, Tariqul has also supported thegovernment's anti-trafficking efforts to achieve measurable progress in keyareas, including those that address recommendations in the 2021 TIP report.

    "For example, he has organised cross-borderconsultations between Bangladesh and India to increase collaboration on victimrepatriation efforts,” reads the report.

    Additionally, his close working relationship with theBangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs helped facilitate a strong partnershipbetween the public and private sector, including by helping the ministry draftits National Plan of Action (2018-2022) to combat human trafficking,"reads the report.

    "Tariqul’s trusted advice, authentic perspective, andfrontline experiences make him a leader and respected voice in shapingBangladesh's response to trafficking", it added.

    Tariqul, in his speech, said: "It’s an honour to bepart of a small network of individuals who have been recognised in the fightagainst human trafficking. But of course, I know the survivors are the realheroes.”

    “The TIP Report Heroes give us hope.  The network of heroes is a reminder of thepower each of us has to respond to the growing issues of human trafficking,” headded.

