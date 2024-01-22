High Court questions ‘inaction’ to control fireworks, sky lanterns

The High Court has issued a rule asking why ‘inaction’ of the authorities in controlling fireworks and sky lanterns will not be declared illegal.

A bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule on Sunday after hearing a writ petition by several environmental and animals’ rights organisations.

The home secretary, the livestock secretary, the inspector general of police, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, among others, have been asked to respond to the court ruling within four weeks.