    High Court questions ‘inaction’ to control fireworks, sky lanterns

    According to the Explosives Act 1884, the possession of coloured firecrackers is totally banned

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 07:40 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 07:40 PM

    The High Court has issued a rule asking why ‘inaction’ of the authorities in controlling fireworks and sky lanterns will not be declared illegal.

    A bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule on Sunday after hearing a writ petition by several environmental and animals’ rights organisations.

    The home secretary, the livestock secretary, the inspector general of police, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, among others, have been asked to respond to the court ruling within four weeks.

    After the hearing, Advocate Sheikh Rafiqul Islam told reporters that the use of fireworks on special occasions has increased alarmingly despite a ban in the capital.

    According to the Explosives Act 1884, the possession of coloured firecrackers is totally banned.

    Save the Nature of Bangladesh, the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, and the Gano Adhikar Foundation filed the writ petition on Jan 11, seeking orders on appropriate legal actions from the court.

