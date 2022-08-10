Two Rohingya community leaders shot dead in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

The dead have been identified as Abu Taleb and Syed Hossain, 35. Taleb was the chief of the C-Block, while Hossain was the leader of a sub-block.

A group of 8-10 armed people opened fire in front of a house on the hill slopes of the C-Block around midnight, Khan said, citing witnesses.

“Taleb and Hossain were at the scene and were shot. Locals rushed them to the Jamtali Rohingya Camp MSF Hospital, where doctors on duty declared Hossain dead.”