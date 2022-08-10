    বাংলা

    Two Rohingya community leaders shot dead in Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

    Abu Taleb and Syed Hossain were leaders of blocks at a Cox’s Bazar refugee camp

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 10 August 2022, 05:33 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 05:33 AM

    Two Rohingya community leaders have been shot dead at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.

    The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday in the Palankhanli Union-15 Jamtali Camp’s C-Block, according to Mohammad Shihab Kaisar Khan, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion.

    The dead have been identified as Abu Taleb and Syed Hossain, 35. Taleb was the chief of the C-Block, while Hossain was the leader of a sub-block.

    A group of 8-10 armed people opened fire in front of a house on the hill slopes of the C-Block around midnight, Khan said, citing witnesses.

    “Taleb and Hossain were at the scene and were shot. Locals rushed them to the Jamtali Rohingya Camp MSF Hospital, where doctors on duty declared Hossain dead.”

    Taleb was sent to the Kutupalong MSF Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead after he arrived.

    “Taleb and Hossain had feuds with some local Rohingya criminals,” the police official said. “We suspect that they were killed because of this feud.”

    Police are conducting operations to arrest the killers.

