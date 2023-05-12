Fishing village that was damaged by Cyclone Sitrang is bracing for Mocha

The families residing in the fishing village at Akmal Ali Ghat in Chattogram suffered extensive damage during the Cyclone Sitrang last year. They have moved their valuables to safety as Bangladesh braces for another storm.

Hundreds of families live along the coasts of Chattogram. More than 200 of the families at Akmal Ali Ghat lost their fishing nets in Sitrang in October 2022. The storm also damaged their boats while the homes were devastated by storm surge.

Hussain Muhammad, an assistant commissioner at the district administration, said officials visited the area to alert the residents on Friday, but they had already started moving nets, TV sets and other belongings.