    Man killed, 2 injured as pickup collides with truck in Lakshmipur

    A sand-laden pickup collides head-on with a truck transporting drums in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila

    Published : 10 March 2024, 07:02 AM
    Published : 10 March 2024, 07:02 AM
    A worker has died and two others are injured after a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila.

    The accident occurred near the Department of Youth Development in the Moju Chowdhury Haat area on Sunday, said Saifuddin Anowar, chief of Sadar Police Station.

    The dead man was identified as Abdur Rahim, a 25-year-old native of Durgapur village. Md Rubel, 27, and Md Sagar, 26, from Ratanpur village, were injured.

    Rubel was driving the sand-laden pickup, accompanied by Rahim and Sagar, when it collided with an oncoming truck transporting drums, the police officer said citing witnesses.

    Locals subsequently rescued the three men and took them to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital. Upon arrival, Rahim was declared dead, while Rubel and Sagar were sent to Dhaka for advanced medical care, according to MA Salam, a physician at the hospital.

    Rahim's body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

    Police are taking necessary legal steps over the incident, said Saifuddin.

