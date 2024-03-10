Man killed, 2 injured as pickup collides with truck in Lakshmipur

A worker has died and two others are injured after a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila.

The accident occurred near the Department of Youth Development in the Moju Chowdhury Haat area on Sunday, said Saifuddin Anowar, chief of Sadar Police Station.

The dead man was identified as Abdur Rahim, a 25-year-old native of Durgapur village. Md Rubel, 27, and Md Sagar, 26, from Ratanpur village, were injured.