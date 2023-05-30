Worker arrested after rod from Dhaka expressway kills boy

A worker on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project has been arrested after a case was filed over the death of a boy who was struck in the head with a rod from the construction site.

Md Hasan was arrested on Monday night, law enforcers said.

The boy has yet to be identified and no family has stepped forward to claim him, said SI Sekendar Ali of the Dhaka Railway Police Station. Assistant Manager Hasib Hassan, an official from the Elevated Expressway project, eventually took on the role of plaintiff in the case. The case accuses Hasan of negligence leading to the child’s death.