Brother says Maxon, a criminal wanted by Bangladesh, is murdered in India

Nurun Nabi Maxon, a convicted criminal wanted by police in Bangladesh, has been murdered in India, his younger brother claims.

The brother, Akter Hossain, said they learnt about Maxon’s death from police in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The body was kept in a hospital at Kaliganj in Burdwan.

Ferdous Jahan, chief of Bayezid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram, said Akter informed them about Maxon’s death but police did not receive any official communication.

Other officers who saw a photo of the body said it looked like Maxon's.