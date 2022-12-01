    বাংলা

    Brother says Maxon, a criminal wanted by Bangladesh, is murdered in India

    Police said Maxon fled Bangladesh after being freed on bail in 2017

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 09:37 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 09:37 PM

    Nurun Nabi Maxon, a convicted criminal wanted by police in Bangladesh, has been murdered in India, his younger brother claims.

    The brother, Akter Hossain, said they learnt about Maxon’s death from police in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The body was kept in a hospital at Kaliganj in Burdwan.

    Ferdous Jahan, chief of Bayezid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram, said Akter informed them about Maxon’s death but police did not receive any official communication.

    Other officers who saw a photo of the body said it looked like Maxon's.

    Maxon, 40, was an associate of Sazzad Hossain Khan, a former leader of Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir who was sentenced to death over the killings of eight leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Chattogra in 2000.

    Maxon and another of Sazzad’s associates, Sarwar, identified with a single name, were in charge of the firearms left by Sazzad.

    Maxon is accused in at least 22 cases over extortion and illegal arms. He was sentenced to jail in several of the cases.

    Police arrested him and seized a number of foreign firearms in 2011. Police said he fled to Oman in 2017 after being freed on bail and then travelled to West Bengal by hiding his identity.

    Maxon’s wife and other members of the family live in Bayezid Bostami. In February, he was reportedly arrested in West Bengal and police in Bangladesh confirmed the development at that time.

    His brother Akter said Maxon was released on bail some days later. Maxon later called the family on Tuesday evening and asked for money, said Akter.

    “My brother was drugged and strangled with a pillow. But the killers hanged him to pass his death as suicide.”

