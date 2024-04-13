    বাংলা

    Four children drown in Natore, Jamalpur while visiting grandparents on Eid

    Two siblings have died while fishing in a tributary of the Jamuna river in Jamalpur's Islampur Upazila

    Natore Correspondent Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2024, 04:42 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 04:42 PM

    Four children have drowned in two separate incidents in Natore and Jamalpur while visiting their grandparents on Eid-ul-Fitr.

    In Natore’s Singra Upazila, two girls who are cousins died in a pond while bathing on Saturday.

    They are Faria Akter, an 8-year-old daughter of Saudi expatriate Faruque Hossain, and Fatema Akter, 8, daughter of Natore Sadar resident Raihan Hossain.

    The incident took place in the Dhakdhol Dangapara area around 11:30am, Singra Police Station chief Abul Kalam said.

    Fatema came to visit her grandparents’ home on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. She went to a nearby pond while playing with her cousin Faria in the morning, according to OC Abul Kalam.

    In Jamalpur’s Islampur Upazila, the victims were brothers Minhaz Uddin, 10, and Minal Mia, 8.

    Islampur Police Station chief Sumon Talukder said they drowned while fishing in a tributary of the Jamuna River in the remote Charshishua area of Shapdhori Union Council.

    Shah Alam Mandal, chairman of the local union council, said the two brothers went to the river to catch fish with their grandmother but drowned.

