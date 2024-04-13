Four children drown in Natore, Jamalpur while visiting grandparents on Eid

Four children have drowned in two separate incidents in Natore and Jamalpur while visiting their grandparents on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In Natore’s Singra Upazila, two girls who are cousins died in a pond while bathing on Saturday.

They are Faria Akter, an 8-year-old daughter of Saudi expatriate Faruque Hossain, and Fatema Akter, 8, daughter of Natore Sadar resident Raihan Hossain.

The incident took place in the Dhakdhol Dangapara area around 11:30am, Singra Police Station chief Abul Kalam said.