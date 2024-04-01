161 Upazila council polls on May 21 in second phase

The second phase of Upazila council elections is set to be held on May 21, with 161 local government units going to the polls.

The Election Commission finalised the schedule on Monday. The deadline for nomination submissions is Apr 21.

The polls will be held to elect a chairperson, vice-chairperson and female vice-chairperson in the sub-districts.

“According to the schedule declared for the second phase, the candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers to returning officers by Apr 21. The applications will be scrutinised on Apr 23 and the deadline for withdrawal is Apr 30. Voting will be held on May 21," Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said.