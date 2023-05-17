Elephant rammed by train dies in Dhaka’s Uttara

A train struck an elephant tied by its keeper next to a rail line, leaving the animal dead in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Abdullahpur’s Kotbari Rail Gate area, according to a witness. The railway police later confirmed the death of the elephant.

Mahbubur Rahman, the owner of a shoe factory, captured the terrifying moments on video. The video shows the elephant lying on the ground next to the stopped train as someone puts water into its mouth. A severed leg of the elephant was lying next to the rail line. Iron shackles could be seen on the animal’s legs.