Thick fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips to 9C in Sreemangal

Although the threshold for a cold wave has not been met yet, the minimum temperature has been hovering around 10-15 degrees Celsius across the country.

The day and night temperatures are likely to remain almost unchanged nationwide, according to meteorologist Hafizur Rahman. As a result, the winter cold is more intense in the north, north-west and central parts of the country.

The Met Office's forecast for the next 24 hours says moderate to dense fog could cover some parts of the country from midnight to morning. The weather is expected to remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

However, the conditions may change slightly over the next three days.