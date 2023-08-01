    বাংলা

    US to send pre-election monitoring team to Bangladesh in October

    Washington expects a free and fair election in Bangladesh, enabling the public to choose their representatives, said US Ambassador Peter Haas

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2023, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 09:26 AM

    A US pre-election monitoring team will be arriving in Bangladesh to monitor the situation prior to the 12th general election, according to US Ambassador Peter Haas.

    The team, consisting of experts with prior experience in election monitoring and preparation, will arrive in October, Haas said after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.

    Washington expects a ‘free and fair election’ in Bangladesh that enables the ‘public to choose their representatives’, he added.

    The latest amendment to the Representation of the People Ordinance and the registration of new political groups were also on the agenda for the meeting. Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan and EC Secretary Jahangir Alam also attended the meeting.

    Haas previously met with CEC Awal on Jun 8. Following the meeting, Haas emphasised that the US was not focused on the election's outcome. Instead, the primary concern was ensuring a fair and transparent election that allowed citizens to choose their leaders freely.

    The European Union's Election Exploratory Mission also visited Bangladesh in July to decide whether to send an election monitoring team for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

    RELATED STORIES
    India legend Madan Lal calls for strict action over Harmanpreet's 'pathetic behaviour' against Bangladesh
    Madan Lal slams Harmanpreet over ‘pathetic behaviour’ against Bangladesh
    Neither the BCCI or the ICC has issued any statement over her actions during and after the game
    Tamim Iqbal is a national treasure. But should he have returned from retirement?
    Is Tamim Iqbal's return a mistake?
    The captain, struggling with form and consistency, had been the subject of much mockery online before his retirement announcement
    Jars containing rare earth minerals produced by Australia's Lynas Corp from its Mount Weld operations are seen near Laverton, northeast of Perth, Australia, August 23, 2019.
    Critical minerals supply could pull close to demand by 2030: IEA
    Consultants and analysts have warned of looming shortages due to surging demand for key minerals like lithium and cobalt used in electric vehicles
    BNP leaders met US Ambassador Peter Haas on Apr 16, 2023.
    Mirza Fakhrul meets US envoy
    Foreign diplomats have become more active about Bangladesh’s politics before the upcoming general election

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan