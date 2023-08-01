US to send pre-election monitoring team to Bangladesh in October

A US pre-election monitoring team will be arriving in Bangladesh to monitor the situation prior to the 12th general election, according to US Ambassador Peter Haas.

The team, consisting of experts with prior experience in election monitoring and preparation, will arrive in October, Haas said after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.

Washington expects a ‘free and fair election’ in Bangladesh that enables the ‘public to choose their representatives’, he added.