419 accidents claim 438 lives during Eid-ul-Fitr travel: report

As many as 407 people have died and 1,398 were injured in 399 road accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr journeys.

Another 24 people were killed and 21 injured in 18 railway crashes. Two crashes on water routes left seven people injured and five dead.

A total of 438 people were killed and 1,424 injured in these accidents during the Eid holidays on the country's roads, railways and water routes, according to a report by the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh’s road accident monitoring cell.

Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, secretary general of the association, presented the report at a press briefing at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday. The report covered the 15 days from Apr 4 to Apr 28, around the Eid holidays.

Due to the extended holidays, 20 percent more people made trips this year than the estimate made by the association. The speed of the vehicles has also increased due to the development of roads and highways across the country, the road accident monitoring cell said.

Around 7.5 percent of total passengers travelled on motorcycles as the vehicle was free to use all roads and highways, along with the Padma Bridge.