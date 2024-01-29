    বাংলা

    Teknaf house hit by Myanmar firing amid fighting near border

    Gunshots are mostly heard in the morning and in the evening

    Teknaf Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM

    A house at Teknaf along the border in Cox’s Bazar has been hit by firing from Myanmar amid reports of relentless clashes between the army and armed rebel groups.

    Fear gripped the area on Sunday after a bullet pierced through the gate of Nurul Islam’s house in ward No. 1 under Hoaikyong Union Council on Saturday afternoon.

    Nurul said Border Guard Bangladesh personnel later took away the bullet.

    “We’re on maximum alert along the border to prevent fresh intrusion after hearing the news of firing on the other side,” said Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed.

    “We’ve been in difficulties to stay home as shelling from Myanmar is hitting the Sirajul Mustafa Lalu, a member of Hoaikyong Union Council said, the residents of the area are passing their days in difficulties because of intense fighting on the other side of the border.

    Sounds of shelling and unfire can be heard in the Ulubonia, Tulatuli and Kanjarpara areas, he said.

    “We can’t even go to our shrimp farms.”

    Gunshots are mostly heard in the morning and in the evening, according to Abdus Salam, a member of Shahpari’s Island Union Council

