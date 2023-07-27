Virtual scams are luring people in with get-rich-quick schemes. Authorities are reluctant to take responsibility

Nine months ago, tile setter Shobuj Ali dreamed of getting rich overnight. He spent Tk 160,000 on an app called 'Ultima' and, in a month, received Tk 8,000 in dividends at a rate of 5 percent.

Since then, he has not received any further payments.

The 23-year-old youth from the Purbapara area of Rajshahi City's Danshmari wasn't the only one snared. He got his family involved too.

Of the money Shobuj 'invested' in the app, Tk 40,000 was from his savings. He received the rest by taking out a loan from an NGO in his mother's name.

Like Shobuj, many others are tricked by apps that scam them in the guise of betting, gambling, gaming, investment, and casinos. Though such get-rich-quick scams have been operating for years, little effective action has been taken to stop them.

The government agencies involved are also reluctant to take responsibility, instead trading blame with each other.

Several months of monitoring show that advertisements for such apps circulate on Facebook, YouTube, and other popular websites.

Customers fall for these scams by visiting web pages and downloading apps from the Play Store. Digital wallets are created without authorisation for money transactions.

Through manipulation, transactions occur using these wallets and legitimate domestic financial channels.

Several active scam companies have been identified through social media and speaking to their victims.

Some of these include Expert Option, Modern Income Assistance, Lasting Disguise, Big Lucky Bell, Gold from Olympia, Spin & Win, Victorious Bell, Plinko Adventure, Cash Box, Bigbook Win, Rich Olympus, Zucker Twins, Big Win Lucky, Rapid Cash, Onexbet, DreamEleven, Bet365, Wheel of Luck, Glory Casino, Bazi999, MTFE, and MovieApp.

These institutions and their representatives conduct transactions through mobile financial services (MFS) like Bkash, Rocket, Cash, OK, or Tap.

When asked about these scams, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder told bdnews24.com that it is Bangladesh Bank's responsibility to prevent any financial crime or irregularity.

He said if someone commits money laundering or any other financial crime on foreign apps or websites or in any other way, Bangladesh Bank will look into it.

However, Bangladesh Bank redirects questions to law enforcement. Law enforcement, in turn, spoke about legal and technical limitations preventing proper action.

THOUSANDS SCAMMED IN RAJSHAHI

Investment apps are so popular in the northern divisional city of Rajshahi that many have opened 'offices'. Currently, an app called 'MTFE' is the most popular in the city.

Rubel Hossain, one of the investors on the app, said, "If someone invests money in the app through me, a commission is credited to my account. The more investment you attract, the larger the commission you get."

"If I can get 100 people to invest this way, then I can have my own office, and my position will be CEO."

Rubel said that half a hundred investors of Durgapur Upazila have invested money in MTFE app through him.

Sabuj, who introduced himself as the CEO of the MTFE app in Rajshahi and also opened an office in the city, said, "You can call it the office of the MTFE app, and you can also call it my chamber. There are nine CEOs of this app across the country like me."

"No one is forced to invest money in that app. It is good for us if an unemployed youth gets a job through [this app]."

But tile setter Shobuj's experience is different. On Jun 20, he went to Mahbubur Rahman's 'Plating Coin' establishment in the suburb of Rajshahi city in sector No. 3 and found it closed. On June 26, Shobuj filed a case against 13 suspects, noting the names of eight members of the fraud gang. Later, the police arrested six people.

Like Shobuj, Ekhlasur Rahman (25), Liton Islam (28), Titu Islam (38) and Siton (25) 'invested' around Tk 2 million in the 'Ultima' app.

Similarly, hundreds of people have been cheated by investing hundreds of thousands of taka in another app called 'E-Movie'. A young man named Manik opened an office in the city's Shiroil in the name of the app and ran his fraudulent activities through there. He scammed over a hundred people from Godagari's Premtoli area. A case was filed against Manik at the city's Chandrima Police Station, and he was later arrested.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesman Rafiqul Alam said, "These apps are not approved in the country. Bangladesh's money is being smuggled abroad through the app. It can be shut down at any time."

"If anyone complains about being cheated, swift action will be taken. Two cases have already been filed over two apps that were shut down. Police have also arrested 10-12 people."

The police officer said the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police cyber crimes unit is investigating these matters.