    বাংলা

    Govt offices open from 9 am to 4 pm, starting Nov 15

    The cabinet has decided to alter working hours again two months after it was changed due to a power crunch

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 09:06 AM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 09:06 AM

    Government offices and autonomous institutions will be open from 9 am to 4 pm, changing office hours after two months.

    A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision on Monday.

    The new schedule will take effect on Nov 15, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam after the meeting.

    The Supreme Court, Bangladesh Bank, and school and college administrations will set their own schedules.

    Bangladesh decided to cut back working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks on Aug 24 amid a lingering energy crisis. Since then, offices have been open from 8 am to 3 pm.

    Banks are currently operating from 9 am to 5 pm. Prior to Aug 24, they were open from 10 am to 6 pm.

    "There are two advantages to shifting office hours," Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam had said at the time. "The first is that we cut back on power usage and the second is that the traffic rush is spaced out more, leading to less congestion."

    It is unclear how much power was preserved by the decision, but the morning rush hour in Dhaka has largely just been brought forward by an hour.

    Though offices are now opening at the same time, office hours are still fixed at seven instead of the usual eight.

    The work schedule was readjusted due to the coming winter season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur covered van fire
    Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur van fire
    Md Anwar Hossain was the last to die after a fire on a covered van carrying gas canisters parked at a filling station
    Union Council member hacked to death in Pirojpur
    Pirojpur UP member hacked to death
    Mamun Hawlader, 40, came under attack on his way to the union council
    Bus crashes into concrete slabs that rip apart student’s leg
    Concrete slabs crush student’s leg
    The slabs fall onto his right leg and leave it all but torn
    Myanmar border guards regret violation of Bangladesh’s airspace
    Myanmar: No more shelling, violation of airspace
    Residents along the Tumbru frontier in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari Upazila have been living in constant fear for their lives for the last three months due to sporadic shelling inside the Myanmar terr ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher