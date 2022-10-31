Govt offices open from 9 am to 4 pm, starting Nov 15

Government offices and autonomous institutions will be open from 9 am to 4 pm, changing office hours after two months.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision on Monday.
The new schedule will take effect on Nov 15, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam after the meeting.
The Supreme Court, Bangladesh Bank, and school and college administrations will set their own schedules.
Bangladesh decided to cut back working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks on Aug 24 amid a lingering energy crisis. Since then, offices have been open from 8 am to 3 pm.
Banks are currently operating from 9 am to 5 pm. Prior to Aug 24, they were open from 10 am to 6 pm.
"There are two advantages to shifting office hours," Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam had said at the time. "The first is that we cut back on power usage and the second is that the traffic rush is spaced out more, leading to less congestion."
It is unclear how much power was preserved by the decision, but the morning rush hour in Dhaka has largely just been brought forward by an hour.
Though offices are now opening at the same time, office hours are still fixed at seven instead of the usual eight.
The work schedule was readjusted due to the coming winter season.