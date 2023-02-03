Teenage girl's hanging body found in Cox’s Bazar home

Police have recovered the body of a teenage girl from a house in Cox’s Bazar. Law enforcers presume that she died by suicide due to problems in her love life.
The body of the victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house in the city’s Paschim Baharchara area around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Md Rafiqul Islam, chief of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.
The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Nishat Tasneem Niha, a resident of Cox’s Bazar’s Chakoria Upazila. She had been working as a security officer at a UNDP office in the city.
“An unidentified person called 999 to report the death of a tenant at Abdul Gafur’s house in the city. Police rushed to the scene and found the body hanging from a ceiling fan. The door of the single-room flat was open at the time,” Rafiqul said.
“It’s not clear if the woman was killed by someone and then hung from the ceiling or if she killed herself.”
Niha was in a relationship with a man but the couple were going through a rough patch recently, which may have led to her suicide, Rafiqul added, citing her neighbours.
The body has been sent to District Sadar Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy.