Teenage girl's hanging body found in Cox’s Bazar home

Police have recovered the body of a teenage girl from a house in Cox’s Bazar. Law enforcers presume that she died by suicide due to problems in her love life.

The body of the victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the house in the city’s Paschim Baharchara area around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Md Rafiqul Islam, chief of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Nishat Tasneem Niha, a resident of Cox’s Bazar’s Chakoria Upazila. She had been working as a security officer at a UNDP office in the city.