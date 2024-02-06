12th parliament: EC sets Mar 14 for elections to reserved seats for women

The Election Commission has finalised Mar 14 as the date of voting for the 50 seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament.

The watchdog finalised the date at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday.

Nomination applications for the election can be submitted from 9 am to 4 pm on Feb 18. The commission will scrutinise the applications on Feb 19 and 20. The last day for candidates to withdraw is Feb 25, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

Though the day is reserved for voting in the polls, the results are usually known beforehand. Parties and coalitions, who receive shares of the reserved seats according to the number of parliamentary seats they won, usually select only 50 candidates for the seats. They win unopposed after the deadline for withdrawals of nominations pass.