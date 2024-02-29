15 rescued, 6 hospitalised after Bailey Road restaurant building fire in Dhaka

As many as 12 units of firefighters were working at the scene, Shahjahan Shikder, a spokesman for the Fire Service, said around 11:15pm on Thursday.

Those admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for injuries they received while getting down the building are Shakil, 24, Ujjol, 23, Jobayer, 21, Omor Faruque, 43, Shakil, 22, and Jewel, 30. Full names and details of all of the injured were not immediately available.