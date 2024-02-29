15 rescued, 6 hospitalised after Bailey Road restaurant building fire in Dhaka

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has rescued 15 people and sent six to hospital after a fire broke out in a building that houses several restaurants on Bailey Road in Dhaka.
As many as 12 units of firefighters were working at the scene, Shahjahan Shikder, a spokesman for the Fire Service, said around 11:15pm on Thursday.
Those admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for injuries they received while getting down the building are Shakil, 24, Ujjol, 23, Jobayer, 21, Omor Faruque, 43, Shakil, 22, and Jewel, 30. Full names and details of all of the injured were not immediately available.
The Fire Service says the building, Green Cozy Cottage, houses Kacchi Bhai biriyani shop, an outlet of retailer Illiyeen and several restaurants.
Anwarul Islam, an official at the Fire Service control room, said they sent the firefighters after receiving information about the fire around 9:45pm.
Live videos shared by people on Facebook showed a fire engulfing the building while onlookers have gathered outside.