Two dead, six injured after buses collide in Patia

A bus has crashed head-on into another leaving two persons dead and at least six others injured on their Eid travels in Chattogram’s Patia.
The collision occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway near Harikhain Mansha Hospital area on Friday.
The dead were identified as Shaheeda Akhter, 28, and Abdul Hamid, 32. Their details were not available immediately.
Snehangshu Bikash Sarker, inspector of Patia Highway Police, said a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus slammed into another from Nabir Travels.
“The buses, which were both travelling at high speeds, tried to give way to each other but ended up colliding head-on and fell into a ditch on the side of the road,” he said.
Having visited the site of the accident, Pradeep Tripura of Patia fire service said eight people, including a child and three women from the buses, were taken to Patia Upazila Health Complex in injured condition. They were later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Two of them were later declared dead by the doctors there, said SI Nure Alam Ashek of Chattogram Medical Police Outpost. The other injured victims were in hospital care.