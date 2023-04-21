    বাংলা

    Two dead, six injured after buses collide in Patia

    The buses fell into a ditch after colliding head-on

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2023, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 07:20 AM

    A bus has crashed head-on into another leaving two persons dead and at least six others injured on their Eid travels in Chattogram’s Patia.

    The collision occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway near Harikhain Mansha Hospital area on Friday.

    The dead were identified as Shaheeda Akhter, 28, and Abdul Hamid, 32. Their details were not available immediately.

    Snehangshu Bikash Sarker, inspector of Patia Highway Police, said a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus slammed into another from Nabir Travels.

    “The buses, which were both travelling at high speeds, tried to give way to each other but ended up colliding head-on and fell into a ditch on the side of the road,” he said.

    Having visited the site of the accident, Pradeep Tripura of Patia fire service said eight people, including a child and three women from the buses, were taken to Patia Upazila Health Complex in injured condition. They were later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

    Two of them were later declared dead by the doctors there, said SI Nure Alam Ashek of Chattogram Medical Police Outpost. The other injured victims were in hospital care.

    RELATED STORIES
    Three dead as train hits passenger vehicle in Chattogram
    3 dead in Ctg train-passenger vehicle collision
    The victims include a pointsman
    Man found dead in locked house in Chattogram
    Man found dead in locked Chattogram house
    Neighbours called the police when they smelled a strong stench coming from the house
    Third Test - England Practice - The Oval, London, Britain - September 7, 2022 England head coach Brendon McCullum during practice
    England coach McCullum will not face action over betting adverts
    The former New Zealand captain faced scrutiny last week when he appeared in advertisements for 22Bet India
    Chinese tourists pose for a photographer (not pictured) near the Sydney Opera House, Australia April 18, 2018.
    Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
    The visa rules, relatively high costs, a lack of flights and an exodus of Mandarin-speaking guides - squeeze Australia's fourth-largest industry of tourism

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan