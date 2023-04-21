Two dead, six injured after buses collide in Patia

A bus has crashed head-on into another leaving two persons dead and at least six others injured on their Eid travels in Chattogram’s Patia.

The collision occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway near Harikhain Mansha Hospital area on Friday.

The dead were identified as Shaheeda Akhter, 28, and Abdul Hamid, 32. Their details were not available immediately.

Snehangshu Bikash Sarker, inspector of Patia Highway Police, said a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus slammed into another from Nabir Travels.