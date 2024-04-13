Preparations underway at Ramna Batamul for Pohela Boishakh celebrations

Preparations are underway at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul to ring in the Bangla New Year of 1431.
Artists and artisans of cultural institution Chhayanaut are spending a busy final day preparing for the big event as singers rehearse and musicians test their instruments.
Laisa Ahmed Lisa, general secretary of Chhayanaut, said, “We are working on the final preparations. Our artists and artisans are finishing up the final work for the New Year celebrations.”
“We will herald the first dawn of a new year with a song celebrating the victory of the people.”
Joyanta Roy, joint secretary of Chhayanaut, told the media, “This year’s programme will feature 11 group songs and 15 solo performances, as well as readings and recitations.”
The various security measures put in place by the different units of Dhaka Metropolitan Police are being regularly reviewed by senior police officers. DMP Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman went to the Ramna Batamul area at 10:30am, followed by Khorshed Alam, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion at noon.
“The New Year’s event is the embodiment of the non-sectarian spirit of the Bengali nation,” Rahman said. “That is why it has been targeted repeatedly by violent attacks and terrorism. Keeping those aspects in mind, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have adopted a security plan. There are no specific threats at this time. But we hope for everyone’s cooperation, including that of the media.”
Regarding security, the commissioner said, “Different organisations will arrange programmes all over Dhaka, including the Ramna Batamul, Dhaka University, the Shaheed Minar, Rabindra Sarani, the International Conference Centre, and Hatirjheel. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have made comprehensive plans to ensure security at all these events. CCTV cameras have been set up at all venues where events will take place to ensure security. Watch towers have been built. The security measures will be monitored by drone view.”
“Apart from this, there will also be video cameras. The area surrounding the venue will be swept before the start of the event with SB equipment and the DMP’s dog squad. The work has already started. Bomb disposal units will be on standby. They have already held drills…”
Traffic will be regulated in the Dhaka University and Ramna Park area from Saturday evening ahead of the New Year events, the commissioner said. Traffic will be diverted in some areas for safety on Sunday.
Events must be wrapped up by 5pm on Sunday, he said, asking for everyone’s cooperation.
“No specific information has been found regarding a terrorist attack on this year’s Pohela Boishakh festivities in our reviews of intelligence information, cyber information, and other information,” said RAB DG Khorshed. “However, we will not be complacent.”
RAB headquarters will coordinate security measures and monitor them across the country. The elite force is ready to thwart any militant sabotage through the monitoring of intelligence and cyber teams, he said.
Units of the SWAT and Detective Branch are also engaged in securing the Ramna Batamul area.
In addition, a team of Tourist Police will be available to help visitors, a River Police team is stationed at Ramna Lake, and there are medical teams, a lost-and-found centre and blood donation booths. Free drinking water has also been provided by the DMP.
A police watch tower has been set up at the Batamul.
The entire Ramna Park area is under a safety net for the event. DMP and RAB control rooms have been set up. Separate entrances and exits have been demarcated.