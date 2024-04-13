Preparations underway at Ramna Batamul for Pohela Boishakh celebrations

Preparations are underway at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul to ring in the Bangla New Year of 1431.

Artists and artisans of cultural institution Chhayanaut are spending a busy final day preparing for the big event as singers rehearse and musicians test their instruments.

Laisa Ahmed Lisa, general secretary of Chhayanaut, said, “We are working on the final preparations. Our artists and artisans are finishing up the final work for the New Year celebrations.”

“We will herald the first dawn of a new year with a song celebrating the victory of the people.”