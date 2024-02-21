2 women killed as bus hits pickup van head-on in Khagrachhari

Two women travelling on a pickup van have been killed and 10 others injured after it hit a tourist bus head-on in Khagrachhari’s Matiranga Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Upazila’s Sapmara area around 9:30am on Wednesday, Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station chief Tanvir Hasan said.

The dead women have been identified as Preeti Bala Guha, 45, and Anima Ghosh, 65, both residents of Khagrachhari district town.

“A tourist bus was heading to Khagrachhari when it collided with the oncoming Matiranga-bound pickup van. The two women on the pickup died on the spot,” Hasan said, citing witnesses.

The locals took the injured to Khagrachhari District Sadar Hospital. Five among the 10 people wounded in the incident are in critical condition, said Md Shahiduzzaman, a physician of the hospital.