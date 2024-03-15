International Crimes Tribunal's Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff dies at 93

Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, has died in hospital care at the age of 93.

The veteran lawyer passed away around 8 am on Friday at Dhaka's LabAid Hospital, said Advocate Syed Haider Ali, acting chief prosecutor of the war crimes tribunal.

Tipoo was hospitalised due to illness on Thursday, he added.

When asked about the burial, he said a decision would be taken in consultation with Tipoo’s family.

Tipoo was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time but his condition took a turn for the worse recently.

He was appointed the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, conducting trials of those accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.