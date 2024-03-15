    বাংলা

    International Crimes Tribunal's Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arieff dies at 93

    Decision on his burial will made after talking to his family, said the acting chief prosecutor

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 15 March 2024, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 06:16 AM

    Ghulam Arieff Tipoo, the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, has died in hospital care at the age of 93.

    The veteran lawyer passed away around 8 am on Friday at Dhaka's LabAid Hospital, said Advocate Syed Haider Ali, acting chief prosecutor of the war crimes tribunal.

    Tipoo was hospitalised due to illness on Thursday, he added.

    When asked about the burial, he said a decision would be taken in consultation with Tipoo’s family.

    Tipoo was suffering from age-related ailments for a long time but his condition took a turn for the worse recently.

    He was appointed the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, conducting trials of those accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

    Tipoo was born in Kamalakantapur village in Chapainawabganj on Aug 28, 1931. His father Aftabuddin Ahmad was a district registrar. He was second among the nine siblings.

    He graduated with a law degree from Rajshahi College and completed his master's from Dhaka University.

    Tipoo held the post of general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union from 1954 to 1956.

    An Ekushey Padak award winner in 2019 for his contribution to the language movement in 1952, the freedom fighter also served as the joint convener of the Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad Rajshahi Region.

    Tipoo began his career as a lawyer in 1958. He was elected president of the Rajshahi Bar Council and also served as a member of the senate and syndicate at Rajshahi University and the Bangladesh Bar Council multiple times.

