Baitul Mukarram to hold 5 prayer sessions on Eid Day

Muslim worshippers from across Dhaka gathered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to offer Jum’ah prayers on Friday, Mar 24, 2023, the first day of Ramadan, their holy month of fasting.
5 prayer sessions at Baitul Mukarram on Eid Day
Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival, on Apr 22 or Apr 23, based on the sighting of the moon.
Like every year, a total of five prayer congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Eid Day. The first is scheduled to start at 7 am.
The other Eid congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am, the Islamic Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.