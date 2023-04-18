Baitul Mukarram to hold 5 prayer sessions on Eid Day

    বাংলা

    Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival, on Apr 22 or Apr 23, based on the sighting of the moon.

    Like every year, a total of five prayer congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Eid Day. The first is scheduled to start at 7 am.

    The other Eid congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am, the Islamic Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

