Baitul Mukarram to hold 5 prayer sessions on Eid Day

5 prayer sessions at Baitul Mukarram on Eid Day

Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival, on Apr 22 or Apr 23, based on the sighting of the moon.

Like every year, a total of five prayer congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Eid Day. The first is scheduled to start at 7 am.

The other Eid congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am, the Islamic Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.