Did not return from India empty-handed, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she did not return empty-handed from her recent visit to India, but Bangladesh’s gains from the trip are relative.

“I don’t think we have returned from India empty-handed. What we have received from India and what we haven’t is a relative question,” Hasina said responding to a question from a journalist at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

She pointed to the seven Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries and highlighted the recent agreements between the two countries on a pipeline to import fuel and LNG as major gains.