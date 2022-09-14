    বাংলা

    Did not return from India empty-handed, says Hasina

    The gains from the trip may be relative, but the pipeline to import fuel and agreements to import LNG are major gains, the prime minister said

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 10:55 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she did not return empty-handed from her recent visit to India, but Bangladesh’s gains from the trip are relative.

    “I don’t think we have returned from India empty-handed. What we have received from India and what we haven’t is a relative question,” Hasina said responding to a question from a journalist at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    She pointed to the seven Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two countries and highlighted the recent agreements between the two countries on a pipeline to import fuel and LNG as major gains.

    “After all these, the opposition says we got nothing. But it’s a matter of perception – a matter of self-confidence.”

    The prime minister joked that she was glad that the question wasn’t about what Bangladesh gave up during the trip.

    Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Sept 5.

    Seven memoranda of understanding were signed between the two neighbouring countries during her visit, including sharing of the water of the Kushiyara River.

    The prime minister's visit has been "very" fruitful, according to the ruling Awami League leaders. They see India's approval of transit to send goods to Nepal and Bhutan as a key achievement.

    She returned home on Sept 9 after the state visit.

