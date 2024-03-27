    বাংলা

    Dhaka-Khulna rail links restored 7 hours after train collision in Ishwardi

    A freight train crashed into another train carrying oil at the Ishwardi Junction

    Pabna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 March 2024, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 05:30 AM

    Rail connectivity between northern and southern Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Khulna, has been restored after a collision involving two cargo trains in Pabna's Ishwardi halted service for seven hours.

    The incident occurred around 11:50pm on Tuesday at the Ishwardi Junction when a freight train crashed into another train carrying oil. The collision caused the oil train's engine and one of the freight train's carriages to derail.

    No injuries were reported in the incident.

    Train operations resumed by 7:00am after the completion of the rescue efforts, according to Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad, manager of Pakshi Western Divisional Railway.

    The oil train, which was en route to Khulna from Parbatipur after unloading oil, and the freight train, carrying stones from India to Dhaka, were both stationed at Ishwardi Junction at the time of the collision, said Nasir Uddin, the commercial officer for the Pakshi Western Divisional Railway.

    The freight train hit the oil train during shunting -- a process of moving carriages from one track to another.

    Following the incident, railway official Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad announced the formation of a four-member probe committee, which has been tasked with submitting a report within three working days.

    Three people have been suspended for neglecting their duties, including the freight train's driver and assistant driver, as well as the on-duty assistant station master.

    "During shunting, one train struck another, causing two carriages to derail. Train service resumed at the end of the rescue efforts," Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway West Zone, said,

