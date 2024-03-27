Dhaka-Khulna rail links restored 7 hours after train collision in Ishwardi

Rail connectivity between northern and southern Bangladesh, including Dhaka and Khulna, has been restored after a collision involving two cargo trains in Pabna's Ishwardi halted service for seven hours.

The incident occurred around 11:50pm on Tuesday at the Ishwardi Junction when a freight train crashed into another train carrying oil. The collision caused the oil train's engine and one of the freight train's carriages to derail.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Train operations resumed by 7:00am after the completion of the rescue efforts, according to Shah Sufi Noor Mohammad, manager of Pakshi Western Divisional Railway.

The oil train, which was en route to Khulna from Parbatipur after unloading oil, and the freight train, carrying stones from India to Dhaka, were both stationed at Ishwardi Junction at the time of the collision, said Nasir Uddin, the commercial officer for the Pakshi Western Divisional Railway.