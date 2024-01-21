Rajshahi schools close as temperature drops below 10℃

Authorities in Rajshahi have decided to keep the secondary schools in the district shut for Sunday and Monday, and primary schools for Sunday as the temperature in the district has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius.
The Met Office forecast temperatures below the level in the district for the next two days, according to a notice from Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury, acting deputy director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in the district.
She made the decision in a meeting with education officers on Saturday evening.
The district’s Primary Education Officer Saidul Islam said offices of the schools will remain open during the closure.
The authorities will decide about the next days later.
The mercury dipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning from 13.8 degrees a day earlier, forcing people to hunker down at home.
Only a few people left home amid dense fog and chilly winter air.
Rajb Khan, a meteorologist at the regional office of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said it drizzled on Friday morning, driving the fog away and raising the temperature.
The fog was back on Saturday, impacting the temperature, he said.
He also expects such weather to persist throughout January.