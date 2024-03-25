Death toll from boat accident on Meghna River hits 8

The bodies of two more men who went missing after a boat accident in the Meghna River have been recovered from Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.
They were identified as 35-year-old Sohel Rana, a Bhairab Highway Police constable, and 38-year-old Chandra De.
“Their bodies floated to the surface around 7:45am this morning,” said Mohammad Enamul Haque, deputy assistant director of the Kishoreganj Fire Service.
The bodies of eight people have been recovered since the accident three days ago. Five-year-old Raisul, the son of police constable Sohel, is still missing.
The accident occurred near Bhairab in the Chorshonarampur area of Ashuganj Upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday evening.
Several people had boarded an engine-run boat below Bhairab Bridge for a boat trip. Just before Iftar, the boat reached the Chorshonarampur area. There it was struck by a sand-laden vessel and sank.
The bodies of Sohel’s wife Mousumi, 25, Noor-Jahan, and 11-year-old Aradhya were recovered from the river on Friday. Aradhya was the daughter of Bhairab sweetmeat trader Tuton.
The bodies of Sohel Rana’s 7-year-old daughter Mahmuda, Rupa, 20, and Anika, 19, were recovered by river police around 3pm on Sunday near the scene of the accident.