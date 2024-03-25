Death toll from boat accident on Meghna River hits 8

The bodies of two more men who went missing after a boat accident in the Meghna River have been recovered from Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.

They were identified as 35-year-old Sohel Rana, a Bhairab Highway Police constable, and 38-year-old Chandra De.

“Their bodies floated to the surface around 7:45am this morning,” said Mohammad Enamul Haque, deputy assistant director of the Kishoreganj Fire Service.

The bodies of eight people have been recovered since the accident three days ago. Five-year-old Raisul, the son of police constable Sohel, is still missing.