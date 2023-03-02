Bangladesh has over 119 million voters: CEC

Police say 300 to 400 residents left for their relatives’ home in India
The number of voters in Bangladesh, who will be able to vote in the next parliamentary election, stood at 119,151,440, according to the latest data.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal released the final voter list on National Voter's Day on Thursday.
The Election Commission organised a procession in Agargaon to mark the day.
Bangladesh’s population increased to around 170 million in 2022, compared with 144 million in 2011, according to the latest government census.