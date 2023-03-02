    বাংলা

    Bangladesh has over 119 million voters: CEC

    The Election Commission organises a procession to mark National Voter's Day

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2023, 04:49 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 04:49 AM

    The number of voters in Bangladesh, who will be able to vote in the next parliamentary election, stood at 119,151,440, according to the latest data.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal released the final voter list on National Voter's Day on Thursday.

    The Election Commission organised a procession in Agargaon to mark the day.

    Bangladesh’s population increased to around 170 million in 2022, compared with 144 million in 2011, according to the latest government census.

    RELATED STORIES
    Schools close in Bandarban’s Ruma over fear of gunfight amid anti-militancy operation
    Schools shut in Ruma amid fear of gunfight
    Police say 300 to 400 residents left for their relatives’ home in India
    The RAB arrested four suspected members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in Chattogram on Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023.
    Militants left hill tracts on orders from their chief: RAB
    They tried to go into hiding in small groups or carry out a new mission, the law enforcers say after arresting four suspects
    Islamic University’s Chhatra League unit expels 5 activists for torturing student
    BCL’s IU unit expels 5 activists for torturing student
    They were accused of locking a first-year student in a room at a residential hall and abusing her physically for nearly four hours
    Eskaton, Paribagh among Dhaka areas to be hit by 8-hour gas outage on Thursday
    Which Dhaka areas will be hit by Thursday’s gas outage?
    Titas Gas is conducting emergency repairs that will cut off gas to the capital’s Eskaton and Paribag areas for about eight hours

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher